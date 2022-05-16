Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a virtual informal public conference to discuss a major permit modification application submitted by LCT Energy LP to amend its Rustic Ridge #1 Mine (permit #65131301). The mine is located within Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, and Saltlick Township, Fayette County.
The virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 6:00 PM using the Webex platform.
LCT Energy LP applied to amend the existing Rustic Ridge #1 Mine Coal Mining Activities Permit (CMAP) to expand the area of the permitted underground acreage by 1,452 acres. DEP accepted the application for technical review on December 7, 2021, to determine if the application complies with state laws and regulations for coal mining, and its technical review is ongoing.
DEP representatives will provide information on the permit review process, display permit maps of the existing mining permit boundary and proposed expansion onscreen, discuss the proposed activity, and answer attendees’ questions.
For DEP to allow the greatest number of people to participate, verbal comments and questions will be limited to three minutes for each person. DEP requests that organizations designate one spokesperson to present testimony on their behalf. The public will not be permitted to perform video demonstrations and screen sharing and DEP will not display materials provided by the public, but DEP welcomes submittal of written comments and supplemental materials in advance of the conference.
Individuals who want to participate or have questions should contact Lauren Fraley at lfraley@pa.gov
or 412-442-4203 a minimum of 24 hours in advance to register and provide first and last name, phone number, and email address. For individuals who only wish to listen, access information is posted to DEP’s community information webpage for this project, dep.pa.gov/RusticRidge1Expansion
.
A copy of the permit application is also available for review at this webpage; DEP’s California District Mining Office, 25 Technology Drive, California Technology Park, Coal Center, PA 15423; at Donegal Township Municipal Office, 137 Hoffers Lane, Jones Mills, PA 15646; and at Saltlick Township Municipal Building, 147 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, PA 15462.
Written comments will be accepted until June 8, 2022, and may be submitted to Pennsylvania DEP, California District Mining Operations at the address above or by email to Bonnie Herbert at bherbert@pa.gov
.
Persons in need of accommodations as provided for in the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 should contact Bonnie Herbert at 724-769-1100 or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at 800-654-5984 (TDD) or 800-654-5988 (voice users) to discuss how the DEP may accommodate their needs.